Montana drone technology company acquired for $350M

BOZEMAN — An international electronic warfare company has acquired a drone technology company in southern Montana for $350 million.

CACI International purchased Ascent Vision Technology earlier this month, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. Ascent Vision Technology develops and builds drone technology for military intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance based in Belgrade.

The merger "brings unique advantages to our defense and national security customers," CACI International CEO John Mengucci said. "We welcome the talented and mission-focused AVT employees to CACI."

Ascent Vision Technology President Lee Dingman said that while CACI International now owns the company, there are no plans to move any operations or employees out of Gallatin Valley.