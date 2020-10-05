Montana farmers storing crops, hoping for better market

The barley industry was also impacted with bars and restaurants closed, Thomas said. Much of Montana's barley winds up in Mexico where it's used to make beer. And many of those contracts were canceled when Mexico's breweries completely shut down right when the pandemic hit. While the barley is currently in storage, Thomas hopes those contracts will be renewed soon, but for now much of the barley is sitting idle.

Despite the market, Thomas says Montana's crops did well this year after early spring moisture and limited hail.

"I think the general consensus from a production standpoint is it was a phenomenal year," he said. "We had really high quality crops and really great growing conditions."

But with record grain, lentil and chickpea yields, Thomas says that much of it is going into storage with declining market prices.

"Crops were great, prices were not," Thomas said.

But while larger scale production took a hit from the pandemic, other aspects of agriculture thrived.

With a higher demand for local food, Mandy Gerth of Lower Valley Farm in South Kalispell says she's seen higher sales this season, especially with Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) sales. Lower Valley had 225 CSAs this year compared to 160 last year.