Montana hotels hit hard during COVID-19 pandemic

Hourly employees, like those in food service and other hotel departments, are furloughed for the time being until business and travel resume as normal.

Nelson said that the employees who are continuing to work at the Northern Hotel are able to bring their kids to the hotel, after Gov. Steve Bullock on March 15 ordered the closure of all K-12 public schools. Since then, all businesses and areas where people congregate have been ordered to close, and Bullock told Montanans Thursday to hunker down and leave their homes only for essential reasons.

Employees who aren’t working are still covered under their health insurance plans and can get help with filing for unemployment. Other assistance is also underway, including free meals to those who can't work.

“We’re like every other business in the country,” Nelson said. “We have to conserve whatever cash we have so that we can pay the bills that come along, so there are definitely some employees that are hurting and suffering and we’ll do our best to be there for them.”

Hotels across the country are being affected by the impacts of the coronavirus, but hoteliers are optimistic about the future and see a light at the end of the tunnel.