Montana’s largest Town Pump convenience store will open Wednesday on Zimmerman Trail and Grand Avenue.
The 18,000-square-foot building at 3411 Grand Ave. will include a convenience store, Lucky Lil’s Casino & Lounge and liquor store. It’s the second Town Pump on Grand Avenue, within less than a mile of each other.
In comparison, most Town Pump locations are usually around 5,000 square feet, said Bill McGladdery, Town Pump director of corporate communications.
Crews began work in the fall on the 40-acre subdivision, called Home Place, at the northwest corner of Zimmerman Trail and Grand Avenue. The land is owned by Billings Opportunities LLC, and the first building to go up was Town Pump.
The area sees a lot of traffic, McGladdery said, and the building will provide a larger inventory and selection of deli and breakfast items along with healthy snacks.
Another Town Pump is located at 3969 Grand Ave., but McGladdery said that the number of Town Pumps on one street is driven by traffic flow and gasoline branding, since two stores on one street cannot have the same gasoline suppliers.
The store will sport 15 fuel pumps with 30 fueling stations and will employ 43 workers.
“Convenience stores are evolving, and are adding more goods to fill that convenience need,” he said. “We looked at that location and thought we will really need to make sure we’re hitting the needs of that community as a convenience store.”
The gas tanks and fuel pipes are reinforced with a double wall design, and the building will incorporate energy-saving lighting. The store’s inventory will include an extensive selection of wines, a larger selection of grocery items and 20 doors of sodas, juices and other drinks.
The Butte-based company that started in 1953 has about 104 stores around Montana. In 1966, Town Pump was the first gas station in Montana to offer self-service gasoline.
Since 1985, the company has expanded into 14 hotels and 100 casinos statewide including Lucky Lil’s, Montana Lil’s and Magic Diamond Casino. The Town Pump Charitable Foundation was also created.
Town Pump partners with local food banks every fall to help raise funds. Donations are matched by the company, which has provided more than $750,000 in funds and about $72,000 to food banks in Yellowstone County.
In September, the foundation will grant about $400,000 to schools in Montana to support backpack food programs. Backpacks are filled with easy-to-prepare meals for weekends and holidays when children aren’t in school.
McGladdery said the company represents the meaning of its name well in the communities it serves. Town Pump founder Tom Kenneally Sr. grew up in Helmville, Montana, where the town depended on a water pump.
“Everyone referred to it as the town pump,” McGladdery said. “The town pump had to be dependable and operating 24 hours a day and be there when it was needed. So when he started into the gasoline business, he thought those qualities had to exist in his business.”