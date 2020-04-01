Montana spring wheat, barley acres up in 2020 plantings report

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Farmers say their barley acres have shot up this year. Growers plan to seed 1.01 million acres of barley. If intentions hold true, 2020 will be the second highest year for barley acres since 2003. And Montana would lead the nation in barley production, with North Dakota being a distant second at 640,000 acres. Beer is the biggest driver for barley demand. Montana has steadily outpaced the nation in malt barley demand for the past few years. The crop is grown on contract with brewing companies, which tends to lock in the March acres reported to USDA.

The reported barley acres are strong despite lower stock prices for big brewers. AB Inbev announced last week that it was withdrawing an earlier 2020 outlook that had core profits down 10% because of coronavirus in the first quarter and down as much as 5% the rest of the year. In February, the brewer reported $170 million in losses for the quarter. The losses were increased to $285 million in last week’s announcement. Similarly, Molson Coors stock was down 35% from his high point of $60 a year earlier.

Other contract crops were steady. Sugar beets were up slightly at 42,500 acres in Montana. The beets are raised under contract with Sidney Sugars in Eastern Montana and under obligated acre shares by Western Sugar Cooperative members in Billings and the south-central part of the state.