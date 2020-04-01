Montana spring wheat, barley acres up in 2020 plantings report

Faced with brutal weather conditions last fall, Montana farmers planted 400,000 fewer winter wheat acres than the previous year, one of several revelations included in the U.S. Department of Agriculture prospective plantings report Tuesday.
The national survey indicating what farmers intend to grow in 2020 shed light on the tough fall weather conditions of 2020, which not only prevented wheat from being seeded, but also resulted in millions of dollars in losses for sugar beets, durum wheat and pulse crops that couldn’t be harvested because of heavy rains, snow and early freezing temperatures.
Increases in spring wheat acres were expected to mirror the decline in 2019 winter wheat plantings.
“There’s a very noticeable switch from winter wheat to spring wheat. Historically we’ve been about half and half,” said Lola Raska, Montana Grain Growers executive vice president.
This season the split is more likely to be two-thirds spring wheat, or 3.3 million acres of 1.6 million acres of winter wheat. Montana is the third largest wheat-producing state in the nation.
“A lot of that had to do with conditions last fall being so wet, but a lot of it is price, too. And growers can see a premium with spring wheat and winter wheat has just not had a good price for a number of years.”
Farmers say their barley acres have shot up this year. Growers plan to seed 1.01 million acres of barley. If intentions hold true, 2020 will be the second highest year for barley acres since 2003. And Montana would lead the nation in barley production, with North Dakota being a distant second at 640,000 acres. Beer is the biggest driver for barley demand. Montana has steadily outpaced the nation in malt barley demand for the past few years. The crop is grown on contract with brewing companies, which tends to lock in the March acres reported to USDA.
The reported barley acres are strong despite lower stock prices for big brewers. AB Inbev announced last week that it was withdrawing an earlier 2020 outlook that had core profits down 10% because of coronavirus in the first quarter and down as much as 5% the rest of the year. In February, the brewer reported $170 million in losses for the quarter. The losses were increased to $285 million in last week’s announcement. Similarly, Molson Coors stock was down 35% from his high point of $60 a year earlier.
Other contract crops were steady. Sugar beets were up slightly at 42,500 acres in Montana. The beets are raised under contract with Sidney Sugars in Eastern Montana and under obligated acre shares by Western Sugar Cooperative members in Billings and the south-central part of the state.
Canola farmers expected to plant a record 175,000 acres, up 25,000 acres from 2019. That increase is likely related to the 2020 opening of Montana’s largest oilseed crushing plant, said Eric Sommer of the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service office in Montana.
Montana Specialty Mills in Great Falls has the ability to crush 75,000 tons of oilseed a year, a small amount relative to other seed crushers in Canada, but enough to stir interest in Montana oilseed production.
Oilseed farmers are expected to seek the creation of a checkoff fee during the 2021 Montana Legislature.
Lentil acres were slightly up — 315,000 acres compared to 295,000 a year ago. Other pulse crops like dry winter peas and chickpeas were down. Pulse crops had previously benefited from a pet food trend away from kibble that included grain as an ingredient. But grain-free dog food made with peas and other pulses took a hit in 2019 after the Food and Drug Administration announced that grain-free dog food brands containing pulse crops could be linked to heart disease in canines.
