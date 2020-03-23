Montana universities to refund housing, meal money after asking students to leave campus

Montana universities that are pushing students to leave campus will offer refunds for housing and meal plans, state officials confirmed Monday.

Schools in the Montana University System, like flagships in Missoula and Bozeman and regional schools in Billings, have asked students to move off campus if they have somewhere else to live. Dorms haven't closed, but officials have said that remaining students could get moved into different rooms to enforce social distancing practices.

Classes will be taught online only for the rest of the semester.

In an email to students, Montana State University Billings Chancellor Dan Edelman said "we recognize there are other issues of importance, financial and otherwise."

The refunds will cover the period from March 23 to the end of the spring semester. Schools are required to have their refund process set by Wednesday, and to have refunds available by April 15.

At the University of Montana, a push to get students to move out created some confusion. A Sunday email encouraged students to move out immediately, and some students interpreted that to mean that dorms were shutting down. They're not.