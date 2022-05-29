 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montana's national FFA candidate announced

The Montana FFA Association would like to announce its National FFA Officer Candidate. Colton Young from Absarokee who served as the 2021-22 State FFA 1st Vice-president will represent Montana and compete for a national officer position in Indianapolis this fall. Young will prepare for this opportunity throughout the summer with hopes of becoming one of six national officers who will represent the National FFA Organization for the 2022-23 school year.

Colton Young

Colton Young
