Morrison-Maierle completes certification program for cloud computing and managed IT

Montana-based information technology company Morrison-Maierle Systems has completed the MSPAlliance’s MSP Verify Program (MSPV) certification, the most comprehensive certification program for cloud computing and managed IT services providers. The firm has also received the MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Risk Assurance Rating for Managed IT Services and Cloud Providers.

"The MSPV certification is a rigorous process that benchmarks and verifies the quality of the company providing cloud and/or managed IT services,” said MSPAlliance President Celia Weaver. “Today, less than 5% of the global MSP community has achieved an AA Cyber Verify rating, placing Morrison-Maierle Systems in an elite group of managed service and cloud providers world-wide.”

The MSPV certification is based on the Unified Certification Standard (UCS) for Cloud and Managed Service Providers and developed by the International Association of Cloud and Managed Service Providers. The MSPV certification has been reviewed by governmental agencies and regulatory bodies across the globe and is used and accepted in five continents.

Cyber Verify evaluates internal service delivery security practices, business continuity of the provider, cyber insurance usage, and many other characteristics which are important in the evaluation process of customers seeking out professional and secure providers.

“As a cyber security provider, we are dedicated to providing transparency and the highest level of service to our clients,” said Shaun Brown, president of Morrison-Maierle Systems. “We work hard each year to achieve the MSP Verify certification and the MSPAlliance Cyber Verify™ Risk Assurance Rating.”