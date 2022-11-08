Morrison-Maierle Systems hosts free webinar on cyberattack preparedness

Montana Managed IT Service Provider Morrison-Maierle Systems is offering a free webinar, “Cybercrime is Sophisticated, and Montana Businesses are at High Risk: Protect Your Company from Liability Damages.” The webinar takes place November 9 at 12 p.m. MST.

“We’re helping Montana business leaders learn how to protect themselves from a cyberattack,” said Josh Botz, the information security officer at Morrison-Maierle Systems. “In addition to a cybersecurity program, it’s essential for businesses to be aware of cyber liability coverage so they can have peace of mind.”

Botz, along with the president of Morrison-Maierle Systems, Shaun Brown, will be presenting the webinar, which is designed for Montana business leaders. Webinar participants will learn:

• Fast facts and terminology for cyber liability insurance

• How to choose a CLI provider

• Underwriting process preparations

• Best security practices for peace of mind

• How to negotiate a better deal with a CLI provider

Those interested can register here: https://www.getsystems.net/webinars/