Mountain America Credit Union to open two new branches in Montana

Mountain America Credit Union has announced it will soon be serving members in Montana, beginning with the Billings branch on Jan. 27. A second location in Missoula will open this spring.

The Billings branch is at 875 Main Street. The building features two drive-through lanes, an ATM, a modern floor plan with mural and LED walls, and a newly designed roofline. The branch is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mountain America helped more than 7,000 businesses keep their doors open and employees on the payroll as the top credit union Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Lender in the country in 2020.

Last year, the credit union delivered meals for frontline workers, raised money for local food banks, provided free financial education to more than one million individuals, and more.

"We're thrilled to strengthen our branch network as we add the sixth state to our geographic footprint," says Jason Rogers, senior vice president and chief member service officer at Mountain America. "Growing into Montana will allow us to serve more communities and small businesses while helping more members define and achieve their financial dreams."

