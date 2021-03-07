 Skip to main content
MSU Billings earns Campus Prevention Network Seal of Prevention

MSU Billings earns Campus Prevention Network Seal of Prevention

Montana State University Billings has been named a recipient of the Campus Prevention Network Seal of Prevention. Presented by EVERFI and Parchment, the CPN Seal of Prevention is awarded to institutions of higher education that have demonstrated a commitment to digital prevention programs tied to student safety and wellbeing.

By achieving this distinction that less than 15 percent of U.S. higher education institutions have earned, MSU Billings shows a clear commitment to creating a safe and inclusive student environment. “I’m excited that MSUB received this distinction. We are deeply committed to creating a safe and inclusive college experience for our students, and this designation recognizes the hard work and dedication our staff has put in to ensure student success,” said Kim Hayworth, vice chancellor for Student Access and Success.

MSUB has robust wellness, prevention, and health programs through their Student Health Services that are available to all MSUB students. Health professionals work with students on a range of areas from time management, stress, nutrition, mental health to alcohol and drug dependency and sexual health. SHS also houses the Phoenix Center, which works with students who have survived incidences of interpersonal violence. The center provides prevention education and crisis counseling.

