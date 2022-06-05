MSU Billings employees recognized for outstanding service

Montana State University Billings employees were recognized for outstanding service to the university and years of service, including recent retirements, at the annual Staff Appreciation Celebration event this past Wednesday.

Five employees received the Staff Excellence Award, which includes excellence for administrative and professional staff. Award recipients were MSUB Academic Advisor Betty Erickson, for her dedication to advising students and leading and training advising staff; Director of Student Support Services/TRIO Laura Gittings-Carlson, for going above and beyond every day to better MSUB’s community; Rita Rabe Meduna, administrative associate, for her skilled excellence in administrative support, institutional knowledge, stability and continuity; Morgan Fradenburgh, administrative associate for the College of Business, for her resourcefulness, proactivity, and providing seamless and superior administrative support during times of change and transition; Sunny Day Real Bird, director of the Native American Achievement Center, for her work on generating momentum across campus and in the community at large for Native activities and events.

Staff members were also recognized for their 5-10-15-20-25-35-year contributions to the university. For five years of service, Sonja Jones, Tom Manthey, Ph.D., Taylor Olsen, Chandra Shaw, Misty Shelato, Wayne Smith, and Hollie West were recognized. For 10 years or service, Scott Bennett, Rebecca Emter, Glenda Jo Holbrook, Mandy Madler, Brandee Soens, Lindsay Sullivan, and Sam Thatcher were recognized. For 15 years of service, Jennifer Burns, Art Hooker, and Megan Thomas were recognized. For twenty years of service, John Feiler and Eileen Wright were recognized. For twenty-five years of service, Jeanine Bernhardt and Kathy Kotecki were recognized. For thirty-five years of service, Tina Hoagland was recognized. Debra Miller and Janice Ouldhouse were recognized for their recent retirement.

Chancellor Stefani Hicswa notes that MSUB has high quality staff members. “This event highlights and celebrates the achievements of those who are shining examples of the kind of people that make a difference for our students’ success and make MSUB great.”

