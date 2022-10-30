MSU Billings English professor publishes first book

Jennifer Lodine-Chaffey, assistant professor of English at Montana State University Billings, released her first book “A Weak Woman in a Strong Battle: Women and Public Execution in Early Modern England” as part of the University of Alabama Press’ Strode Studies in Early Modern Literature and Culture book series.

“To have my book published feels like a vindication of the end of a long process of research that began years ago,” said Lodine-Chaffey. “I was thrilled to find a home for my manuscript as it doesn't fit within a clear framework of historical study or literary criticism.” She adds that The Strode Studies in Early Modern Literature and Culture book series was a perfect fit for her work, as the editors were looking for works engaging with texts and cultural products more broadly than a typical book on drama, poetry, or historical events.

The book series in which Lodine-Chaffey’s book appears, published by the University of Alabama, “invites scholarly monographs (and, where appropriate, collections of especially groundbreaking scholarly essays) that shed new light on early modern texts and cultural products by putting them in dialogue with contemporary critical concerns,” according to their website. Chaffey’s book joins her list of 12 other published articles, book reviews, and book chapters.

Lodine-Chaffey’s work provides critical insights on representations of women in the scaffold, focusing on how female victims and those writing about them constructed meaning from the ritual. The work also explores female rhetoric and body image in early modern England.

Although her book deals with events that occurred centuries ago, the connections to our modern age are unprecedented. “Many modern women still deal with gendered expectations about how they should behave and women who push the boundaries of what is acceptable feminine behavior often face consequences in the workplace, domestic life, and public spheres,” shares Lodine-Chaffey. She adds that western women often still must conduct themselves in ways deemed feminine and appropriate by society in order to be heard and respected and the women she studied likewise needed to present themselves in stereotypically feminine ways when facing public execution. If they did not behave as modest, subservient, physically attractive, and properly repentant, they were usually stigmatized, and their deaths were deemed justified and shameful.

Jennifer Lodine-Chaffey joined MSUB’s Department of English, Philosophy & Modern Languages this fall as an assistant professor of English, teaching literature and writing classes including Shakespeare, Professional Writing, and Environmental Vision, and will be teaching Introduction to Literature, College Writing, and Major Writers. She also serves on the General Education Committee and will be advising the editors of the undergraduate publication, “The Rook.”