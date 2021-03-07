MSU Billings honors faculty for their excellence

Three recipients, Aaron Mertes, Ph.D., assistant professor of rehabilitation and human services; Dr. Cheryl Young-Pelton, professor of educational theory and practice; and Dr. Kari Dahle-Huff, assistant professor of educational theory and practice, received the Faculty Excellence Award.

Tien Chih, Ph.D., was recognized for his outstanding contributions as an assistant professor of mathematics at Montana State University Billings. Chih was honored with the two most honorary awards of the night — the Winston and Helen Cox Fellowship Award and the Walter and Charlotte Pippenger Excellence in Innovation Award.

Chih is undoubtedly deserving of both awards, earning accolades from his college dean and the provost during the awards ceremony.

“Dr. Chih has transformed the culture of mathematics at this institution through his student-centered, creative teaching and his extraordinary record of publication and service,” states Dean Christine Shearer from the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences. “Tien’s efforts in his academia have exceeded the criteria of these awards, and he is an incredible addition to the cohort of recipients.”

Twenty-one faculty members were acknowledged for their years of service at MSUB.

View this year’s virtual ceremony and the full list of award recipients at www.msubillings.edu/faculty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0