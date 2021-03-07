MSU Billings honors faculty for their excellence

Montana State University Billings hosted its annual Faculty Excellence Award Ceremony on Feb. 23 virtually. The event highlights the excellence of MSUB faculty members in their teaching, community outreach, research, and scholarship. This year, 15 faculty members received honors for their exemplary efforts.
ASMSUB Outstanding Faculty recipients include Dr. Melissa Boehm, assistant professor of communication; Dr. Sougata Das, assistant professor of business administration; Corinne Thatcher Day, assistant professor of educational theory and practice; Dr. Sarah A. Friedman, assistant professor of biological and physical sciences; and Eric Gilbertson, instructor of general education.
Michele T. McMullen, MS, MA, RDN, LN, university lecturer of biological and physical sciences, was awarded the Montana Center for Inclusive Education (MCIE) Award for Support of Students with Disabilities.
Brenda Dockery, adjunct instructor of business administration, was honored with the Dr. Tasneem Khaleel Award for Mentoring Young Female Professionals.
Promoting International Student Success Award was received by Dr. Thomas Regele, assistant professor of English, philosophy and modern languages. Instructor of nursing, health and public safety, Hans Bone, was awarded the Part-Time Faculty Award, while fellow City College colleague, David E. Nedrow, instructor of business, construction and energy technology, was awarded the City College Leadership Award. Katherine S. Holt, adjunct assistant professor of educational theory and practice, received the Excellence Award for Non-Tenured Faculty.
Three recipients, Aaron Mertes, Ph.D., assistant professor of rehabilitation and human services; Dr. Cheryl Young-Pelton, professor of educational theory and practice; and Dr. Kari Dahle-Huff, assistant professor of educational theory and practice, received the Faculty Excellence Award.
Tien Chih, Ph.D., was recognized for his outstanding contributions as an assistant professor of mathematics at Montana State University Billings. Chih was honored with the two most honorary awards of the night — the Winston and Helen Cox Fellowship Award and the Walter and Charlotte Pippenger Excellence in Innovation Award.
Chih is undoubtedly deserving of both awards, earning accolades from his college dean and the provost during the awards ceremony.
“Dr. Chih has transformed the culture of mathematics at this institution through his student-centered, creative teaching and his extraordinary record of publication and service,” states Dean Christine Shearer from the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences. “Tien’s efforts in his academia have exceeded the criteria of these awards, and he is an incredible addition to the cohort of recipients.”
Twenty-one faculty members were acknowledged for their years of service at MSUB.
View this year’s virtual ceremony and the full list of award recipients at www.msubillings.edu/faculty.