MSU Billings medical director achieves highest degree

Montana State University Billings faculty and staff member Becky Muller achieved her Doctor of Nursing Practice this past June.

The DNP is a doctorate-level nursing degree that prepares nurses, including nurse practitioners, to excel in nursing leadership positions in addition to advancing clinical practice. The DNP is the highest level of education for practice-based nursing.

In addition to obtaining her DNP, Muller is a Family Nurse Practitioner and the Medical Director at MSUB’s Student Health Services, Program Director, and assistant professor for the RN-BSN completion program in the College of Health Professions and Science and works with Home Based Primary Care at Veterans Affairs.

“I am so grateful we have Becky on the Student Health Services team. Her knowledge, experience, compassion, and leadership has helped our team provide top-level medical care while focusing on individual student needs,” said Darla Tyler-McSherry, director of Student Health Services at MSUB.

Muller has 39 years of experience in nursing in all areas of her profession. Her certification and expertise focused on infectious disease over the past 15 years. Muller received her BSN and master’s in nursing education from the University of Wyoming and her FNP from Montana State University. She earned her DNP through American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Post University. She earned her Certification in Infection Control in 2010 and became board certified as an FNP in 2014.

Muller has been a member of the Association of Practitioners in Infection Control since 2005. She has served on several APIC committees and was the 2010 Montana Chapter APIC Legislative Representative, their President-Elect in 2011, and their President in 2012, and served as a member of the National APIC Education Committee from 2012-2014.

Throughout her career, Muller has received awards in clinical excellence and excellence in practice, community service, and profession. In November 2021, she was awarded the Turn Key for Advocacy and Ethical Culture Award by the Veterans Administration.