MSU Billings professor awarded prestigious fellowship

Emily Arendt, associate professor in the department of history at Montana State University Billings, was awarded the prestigious 2022 James H. Bradley Fellowship from the Montana Historical Society. The Fellowship includes a three-week residency at the Historical Society in Helena, MT to conduct critical research and submission of an article based on that research for publication in the Society’s quarterly journal, Montana, The Magazine of Western History.

Arendt’s research project focuses on the involvement of Montana women in the politically charged International Year of Women Conference in the fall of 1977, which is now less known, but at the time was a pivotal event in the women’s movement of the 1960s and 70s. Arendt is predominantly a historian of early America but was drawn to this project in part because of her students. She was recruited by the Sharing Stories from 1977 project to lead a team of students in researching Montana’s delegates to the 1977 National Women’s Conference in Houston.

Students in Arendt’s historical methods course threw themselves into the topic and produced biographies on delegates, which will be published on the Sharing Stories website. Arendt says that she was inspired by her students to do further investigation herself, which resulted in receiving the fellowship. “It’s an incredible honor to be awarded this fellowship and I am excited to have the opportunity to explore this untold story.” She adds that the state archives contain a wealth of untapped resources related to political culture and women’s issues in the state during the 70s and looks forward to bringing back what she has learned to the classroom.

“Winning this highly competitive fellowship attests to Professor Arendt’s strong record of imaginative scholarships, the quality of her project, and more broadly, the foundation of the work she and our students conducted last year to explore this topic at even deeper levels,” said Keith Edgerton, Ph.D., chair of the department of history at MSU Billings and history professor.

Last year, one of Arendt’s articles was published in the Journal of the Early Republic (JER), Volume 40 (2020). Her article “‘Two Dollars a Day, And Roast Beef’: Whig Culinary Partisanship and the Election 1840” was awarded the prestigious Ralph Gray Article Prize for being the best scholarly article of the year. The article was chosen by a committee of scholarly historians selected by the JER.

