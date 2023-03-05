An assistant professor at Montana State University Billings has been selected as an associate editor of marketing for the MERLOT Journal’s Business Editorial Board.

Jessie Perius, Ph.D., is assistant professor of management in the College of Business at Montana State University Billings, and has worked with the MERLOT Journal since 2019 and has taken multiple courses to further prepare her for the responsibilities of associate editor.

MERLOT is an international community of educators, learners, and researchers that enables integration of technology in higher education. MERLOT is one of the largest, free collections of peer-reviewed teaching resources available to those in higher education.

As an associate editor, Perius takes on many new responsibilities, including expanding and managing the collection of online learning materials, educating and reaching out to the community of educators, recruiting and training peer reviewers, and completing five reviews and submitting five materials to MERLOT annually.

According to their website, MERLOT editorial boards are the cornerstones of the organization. They lead the development of MERLOT's discipline communities and are comprised of an editor, associate editors, and peer reviewers. These individuals are nominated by system partners, campus partners, and the MERLOT management team.

Perius enjoys implementing resources from the MERLOT Journal into her classroom at MSUB.

“I feel very fortunate to help students learn from quality materials that are fully accessible to them for free,” said Perius. “As an alumna of MSUB, I understand first-hand the financial burden our students face. Knowing I can help decrease their financial concerns while still incorporating quality instructional materials in the classroom is very rewarding.”