MSU team plays key role in $4 million ag research grant

For Maxwell and Sheppard, that also includes advising Montana farmers in methods that they can put to use.

“I think most of our collaborating producers are excited about it and feel like they’re getting some really good information,” said Maxwell. “They’re experimenting, and they like this idea of utilizing our approach to learn more in the context of their operation. Now they’re expanding their experiments on their own, which is ultimately what we’d hoped for them to be able to do. It’s our job to synthesize that information, put it together in a way that helps them make better decisions.”

For the Broyles family, the core value of the research lies in the ability to take what Maxwell and Sheppard develop and put it into use on a daily basis.

“We had a better time producing accurate data when we learned how to do more of this in house,” said Gary Broyles. “We have more confidence now. In the development of this project, we feel more confident that what we were learning is reliable.”

The Data-Intensive Farm Management project is recruiting producers in Arkansas, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Texas, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Washington, but cotton, corn, soybean and wheat farmers from any state can apply to participate. More information can be found at the DIFM project homepage.

