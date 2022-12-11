MSUB Native American Center participates in KOA campground management internship program

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) announced a new internship it will pilot at select KOA campgrounds in 2023.

The 12-week Campground Management Internship Program will allow undergraduate students to work alongside experienced campground managers to offer a hands-on outdoor hospitality experience focusing on operations, management, marketing and administration.

The 2023 Campground Management Internship is partnering with two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs): Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Bethune-Cookman University of Daytona Beach, Florida. Additional partners include the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, the Montana State University Billings Native American Center and Louisiana State University. Three additional universities are expected to join the program soon.

“Outdoor hospitality is one of the fastest growing segments of the travel industry with an incredible amount of opportunity,” said Ann Emerson, chief operating officer of Kampgrounds of America Inc.’s franchise system. “Our Campground Management Internship Program will develop future camping industry leaders through real work experience that will supplement their collegiate education.”

Piloting will happen at seven Kampgrounds of America, Inc. owned and franchised campgrounds across the United States and all internships are paid opportunities that may include travel incentives. In most cases, housing will be provided by the campground.

“In developing this program, it was important to make it competitive and accessible,” Emerson said. “We kept these tenants in mind when selecting the universities, colleges and organizations we partnered with for the first year of our Campground Management Internship Program. Through this program, we hope to expand the voices, visions and experiences of the great outdoors.”

With plans to expand the program to more locations in the future, 2023 Campground Management Internships will be available at Bellefonte/State College KOA Holiday, Wisconsin Dells KOA Holiday, Logan/Hocking Hills KOA Holiday, Niagara Falls/Grand Island KOA Holiday, Virginia Beach KOA Holiday, Orlando Southwest KOA Holiday and Tucson/Lazydays KOA Resort.

Internships are currently open to students pursuing a degree in business, communications, hospitality management, human resources, entrepreneurship or associated fields of study. Learn more and apply for the pilot Campground Management Internship Program at bit.ly/KOAInternship.