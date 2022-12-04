MSUB professor awarded grant to develop international business course

Montana State University Billings’ College of Business recently received the Undergraduate International Studies and Foreign Languages Grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Education. Heather Thompson-Bahm, Ph.D., DM, assistant professor of management at MSUB, applied for the grant to receive funding for development of a course on global operations and supply chain management.

“I am so excited about this grant opportunity,” said Thompson-Bahm. “I have the pleasure of developing and instructing a course, which will introduce students to the challenges and opportunities that companies face and how they manage the risk associated with the global supply chain.”

Thompson-Bahm says the course will provide an overview of global supply chain operations management and the strategic role it has in today’s competitive business environment. The course will also increase global awareness through critical analysis of international trade and management style with emphasis on East Asian countries. She will be traveling to South Korea to study aspects of their global supply chain operations and management and to build a partnership with Hallym University, a private university located in South Korea.

“Our vision at MSU Billings is ‘educating students to impact an evolving global community.’ I am very proud of the partnership between our faculty and our Office of International Studies to create global awareness and learning opportunities for our students”, said MSUB Provost Sep Eskandari.

For more information, visit MSUB’s College of Business.