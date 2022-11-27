MSUB Vice Chancellor receives prestigious alumni award

Montana State University Billings’ Vice Chancellor for Student Access and Success Kim Hayworth , Ph.D., is the 2022 recipient of the LeRoy M. Lowell Award from her alma mater Spring Arbor University, a private Methodist university in Spring Arbor, Michigan. The award recognizes excellence in employee service (past or present) characterized by consistency and outstanding contribution to the educational mission of Spring Arbor University. “This is a well-deserved honor, “says MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa. “I am proud to have Dr. Hayworth on my team.”

Hayworth became the Vice Chancellor for Student Access and Success in June 2019. Previously, she served as the Spring Arbor University Vice President for Student Development and Success and has also held various roles at SAU in student development and admissions. Hayworth is passionate about higher education and the impact it has on all graduates but especially the trajectory of first generation and underrepresented students. She received a B.A. and M.B.A. from SAU and in 2014 earned a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Western Michigan University. Hayworth currently serves on the board of directors for United Way of Yellowstone County.