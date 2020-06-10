New Billings ordinance aimed at helping restaurants create temporary outdoor seating

While there are no plans to expand the patio areas, the outdoor seating sections allow for about 20 more people at their taproom location and about 30 more at the new garage location, all with social distancing and the capacity limit in mind.

“It’s definitely an advantage,” Dawson said.

The Billings Downtown Alliance is looking into promoting the “pedlet” structure, which is an outdoor section that still leaves a walkway for pedestrians. Staff are working to get a quote of how much these structures cost and plan to approach a few establishments with the idea, according to Downtown Billings Alliance development director Mehmet Casey.

The ordinance not only makes it easier for businesses to expand their reach, it also provides the opportunity to hire back employees, said Dan Brooks, Billings Chamber of Commerce business advocacy director.

Changes in the economy have forced many businesses to adapt, whether that be selling products online or changing operation hours to an appointment-based system. The new ordinance is just another change that could help.

“I think everybody has been feeling some of the economic pain right now, but I’m pretty optimistic,” Brooks said. “I think with these additional solutions we can come up with to help our businesses, the better off we’re going to be.”

