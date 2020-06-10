New Billings ordinance aimed at helping restaurants create temporary outdoor seating

The Billings City Council approved a city ordinance Monday night that streamlines the process for businesses to temporarily expand or introduce outdoor seating this summer.
The move comes after the novel coronavirus forced state and local health departments to implement restrictions including 6-foot spacing between tables and limiting a building’s overall capacity. It was approved by a 10-1 vote.
In phase two or reopening Montana's economy, restaurants, bars and other eateries are allowed to operate at 75% capacity, but because of public health guidelines, many continue to operate at 50% capacity due to a lack of indoor seating space.
The ordinance was devised by the Billings Chamber of Commerce, the Yellowstone County Economic Response & Recovery Team and city staff. Speeding up the process for applying for a temporary outdoor seating permit will make it easier for business owners, said City of Billings Planning and Community Services director Wyeth Friday on Tuesday. The ordinance sunsets Oct. 15, 2020.
This ordinance focuses particularly on restaurants, casinos and other establishments that serve alcohol, since the application must go through the Montana Department of Revenue and the City of Billings, Friday said.
“If you’re just a sandwich shop that wants to put some chairs out in front of your business, let’s say downtown on the sidewalk, the process is right now and has been fairly straightforward,” Friday said.
The application process for businesses with liquor licenses and beer and wine licenses can take a couple of months to complete; with a special review and administrative review needed for approval. Now with the ordinance, it could take one to two weeks, Friday said.
The special review involves collaboration and approval from the Montana Department of Revenue, the City of Billings Public Works Engineering Division, the Billings Planning and Community Services Department, the Billings Fire Department and RiverStone Health. It must then get approved by the Billings City Council.
Because the outdoor seating is temporary, the application would only have to go through an administrative review, which seeks approval by the state, city departments and RiverStone Health. The city council would not seek approval, Friday said.
Usually, businesses would pay a yearly $60 encroachment fee if tables and fences are in the public right of way, along with a $1,300 special review fee. The ordinance only imposes the $60 fee, Friday said.
City staff are also developing a checklist for businesses as guidance, and will ensure that businesses follow noise ordinances and infrastructure guidelines like fencing.
Thirsty Street Brewing Co. already has seating at both of its downtown locations on First Avenue North, and it’s helped bring in customers, said co-owner Jill Dawson. The company bought Yellowstone Valley Brewing in March and renamed it Thirsty Street at the Garage.
While there are no plans to expand the patio areas, the outdoor seating sections allow for about 20 more people at their taproom location and about 30 more at the new garage location, all with social distancing and the capacity limit in mind.
“It’s definitely an advantage,” Dawson said.
The Billings Downtown Alliance is looking into promoting the “pedlet” structure, which is an outdoor section that still leaves a walkway for pedestrians. Staff are working to get a quote of how much these structures cost and plan to approach a few establishments with the idea, according to Downtown Billings Alliance development director Mehmet Casey.
The ordinance not only makes it easier for businesses to expand their reach, it also provides the opportunity to hire back employees, said Dan Brooks, Billings Chamber of Commerce business advocacy director.
Changes in the economy have forced many businesses to adapt, whether that be selling products online or changing operation hours to an appointment-based system. The new ordinance is just another change that could help.
“I think everybody has been feeling some of the economic pain right now, but I’m pretty optimistic,” Brooks said. “I think with these additional solutions we can come up with to help our businesses, the better off we’re going to be.”
