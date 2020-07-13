You are the owner of this article.
New car wash under construction on King Avenue West
New car wash under construction on King Avenue West

Glacier Express Car Wash

The Glacier Express Car Wash is under construction at King Avenue West and Carbon Street on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

A new car wash is moving in on King Avenue West next to Texas Roadhouse in Billings.

Glacier Express Car Wash is under construction and should be open by early August, according to car wash owner Dan Palmer. Palmer bought the land at 1832 King Ave. W. from the owners of TNT Automotive & Marine Superstore.

The location will offer customers an automated car wash tunnel, free vacuums and spray cleaners and towels that customers can use. Palmer also owns a car wash in Columbus.

Glacier Express Car Wash

The Glacier Express Car Wash is under construction at King Avenue West and Carbon Street on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Breaking News