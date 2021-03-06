New distillery opening next to Thirsty Street at the Garage

Hodges thinks the quote, in essence a retooling of the Golden Rule, applies not only to rivers but to the movement of people.

He sees it in Billings’ own economy, which relies on people from Eastern Montana and other rural areas both upstream and downstream.

“It helps us be mindful to take care and respect others. I am grateful for the imagery of the river in terms of how our country works,” Hodges said.

Recently, he reached out to Berry, who lives in Kentucky, to ask permission to use the quote on his bottle labels. Berry’s letter in response is framed in the tasting room, Hodges said.

All four of his liquors will be named after tributaries of the Yellowstone River: Shields River Single Malt Scotch, Thief Creek Bourbon, Ghost Creek Vodka and the Hole-in-the-Rock Gin.

“Hole-in-the-Rock is a little creek that comes south out of the Crazy Mountains, flows into Duck Creek and then into the Yellowstone,” Hodges said.

A portion of the distillery’s proceeds will go to conservation efforts for the Yellowstone, he said.

Although opening during a pandemic, Hodges said the timing seems encouraging and a slow start will give him time to hit a stride.