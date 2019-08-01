Despite the recent closings of Van's Evergreen IGA and Good Earth Market, Mathew believes that there can be room for a small, locally owned grocery store in Billings.
“Everyone’s always saying that it’s all going to Walmart and Amazon or that grocery stores are all going away,” he told the Billings Gazette in June. “But I think people like the idea of walking to the neighborhood grocery store. It’ll be a nice niche.”
Lil' Market Groceries
