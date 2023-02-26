Dr. Dorothy Sizemore, DO, has joined the medical staff of RiverStone Health Clinic and the faculty of the Montana Family Medicine Residency.

As a primary care physician, her medical interests include disease prevention and providing care for all patients at RiverStone Health Clinics.

Sizemore earned a bachelor’s degree in cell biology and neuroscience and a master’s degree in health science from Montana State University in Bozeman. She graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colorado. She completed her medical residency at the Montana Family Medicine Residency based at RiverStone Health.

After practicing medicine in Bozeman, Sizemore was welcomed back to Billings earlier this year. She is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians.

Debbie Brown has been promoted to HIV Services program manager. She oversees daily operation of the program to provide education, testing, outreach, and to connect people living with HIV to ongoing medical and supportive services in the eastern Montana region.

Brown joined RiverStone Health in 2000 and previously was HIV Services program coordinator. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in Lawton, Oklahoma, and moved to Yellowstone County 28 years ago. Brown earned a bachelor’s degree from Montana State University Billings and a master’s degree in social work from Walla Walla University.

“The people are what keeps me committed to HIV services,” Brown says. “I get to work with a team who are compassionate and dedicated to the work they do. I also get to witness resilience in action daily — not only with the team but also the clients we serve.”

Blake Fuhriman has been promoted to senior director of clinical operations support for its Community Health Centers. He is responsible for regulatory compliance, quality improvement and other direct and supportive services. Previously, Fuhriman served as director of quality and innovation for the clinics.

He joined RiverStone Health in 2020 to assist with the community public health response to the pandemic. Fuhriman graduated from high school in Lander, Wyoming, and served in the U.S. Army from 2009 through 2013. He holds a bachelor’s degree in global business administration from Troy University.

Fuhriman is a National Committee on Quality Assurance Patient-Centered Medical Home Certified Content Expert.

He moved to Yellowstone County five years ago, and founded the local nonprofit Veterans Navigation Network to help U.S. veterans transition from military service to civilian life. He continues as volunteer chair of the VNN.

Amy Queen has been promoted to community health improvement manager at RiverStone Health. In her new role, she will collaborate with the Health By Design coalition of Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and RiverStone Health. She will work with coalition representatives to manage the community health needs assessment, community health improvement plan, and Healthy By Design coalition activities designed to make the healthy choice the easy choice for our community members.

Queen joined RiverStone Health in 2015. She previously served as Women, Infants and Children (WIC) breastfeeding services coordinator, and most recently as Eastern Montana Area Health Education Center program manager.

After graduating from Park City High School, Queen earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Montana. She is completing a certificate in public health from the University of Montana.

“My family is rooted in this region of the state, so I’m thrilled to serve the Yellowstone County community in this capacity,” Queen said of her new role. “I believe that community engagement is the path forward for health equity. Yellowstone County has a vibrant history and an exciting future. I look forward to supporting the momentum built by the Healthy By Design coalition in their efforts to reduce health disparities and improve the well-being of our community.”