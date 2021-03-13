New on tap: Yarn Bar craft shop moves to downtown Billings location

For Yarn Bar owners Sue Baker and Linda Heins, there's just so much beautiful yarn to share with the world.
And that's why they plan to move their business to downtown Billings at 2909 Second Avenue North, set to open in early June.
"We've got a little space," Baker, 51, said. "It's definitely time to expand."
The Yarn Bar opened in August 2017, and offers a wide variety of yarn, fibers and fabric, as well as the crafting tools needed for knitting, crocheting, weaving, and more.
The business, currently at 1940 Grand Avenue, also offers beginning knitting classes and guest instructors that focus on specific projects, like sweaters, socks, hats and more. Those interested can sign up at yarn.bar.
Yarn Bar has grown in the almost four years it's been open, with a strong following of over 2,000 people on its Facebook page and even a YouTube channel that has garnered almost 300 subscribers.
And with a name like Yarn Bar accompanied by a logo of a green olive made of yarn, it makes for a light-hearted, craft-friendly space.
The shop showcases mounds of colorful fibers and even makeshift bar taps that "pour" strands of yarn.
Yarn varieties include Rowan brand, wool, cotton, alpaca, llama, hemp and more. The store also offers Montana yarns, like Mountain Colors Yarns, Polka-Dot Sheep Yarns, and others.
Yarn Bar's mission is to offer a variety of "intoxicating fibers," as stated in its motto.
"It's such a happy place to be," said employee Ashley Chambless.
The new 1,900-square-foot space in the Hedden Empire Building will be a welcome change from the store's current 900-square-foot location on Grand Avenue. There's more room to store inventory and a separate space to host classes, Heins, 61, said.
The Hedden Empire Building was built in the 1920s and coincidentally, was home to a dry goods and notions department store until the 1970s.
"The idea of being downtown is kind of where we wanted to be to begin with so we're really glad we get to go there," Heins said.
Over the last year, the Yarn Bar has seen an uptick in people interested in learning to knit as Billings residents sheltered at home as COVID-19 cases rose in the state. Others decided to starting knitting again as they found more time on their hands, Heins said.
Class sizes are still restricted and hosted in another location due to social distancing concerns. With a larger space and as more people are vaccinated in the state, classes could hold more people, Heins said. The shop also launched an online store on its website early last year, where people from across the country order craft supplies.
"The shop has grown enough that we've decided it's time to move to a bigger space because we know that there are people out there that are really tired of looking at the screens, the computer screens, and they want to work with their hands," Heins said.
Baker learned to knit when her kids were young, later leading her kids' knitting club and working at another Billings craft shop, Wild Purls, where she met Heins. They worked together for a few years and decided to partner and open a business.
Heins learned to knit 38 years ago and became a "knitting fool" over the last 10 to 15 years or so, she said. She knits sweaters, shawls, hats, and more.
Running a business with a passion doesn't really feel like work at all, Heins said.
"Sue and I formed a really good friendship and we decided it was time for us to do something like this and we love it," Heins said.