New on tap: Yarn Bar craft shop moves to downtown Billings location

Yarn Bar's mission is to offer a variety of "intoxicating fibers," as stated in its motto.

"It's such a happy place to be," said employee Ashley Chambless.

The new 1,900-square-foot space in the Hedden Empire Building will be a welcome change from the store's current 900-square-foot location on Grand Avenue. There's more room to store inventory and a separate space to host classes, Heins, 61, said.

The Hedden Empire Building was built in the 1920s and coincidentally, was home to a dry goods and notions department store until the 1970s.

"The idea of being downtown is kind of where we wanted to be to begin with so we're really glad we get to go there," Heins said.

Over the last year, the Yarn Bar has seen an uptick in people interested in learning to knit as Billings residents sheltered at home as COVID-19 cases rose in the state. Others decided to starting knitting again as they found more time on their hands, Heins said.