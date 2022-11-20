Nick Nenadovic named president of Billings Flying Service

Billings Flying Service, a family-owned helicopter heavy-lift and aerial firefighting service and CH-47 Chinook MRO, is pleased to announce it has appointed Nick Nenadovic as president of the company. Nenadovic will work hand in hand with the Blain Family to develop a leadership team to drive strategic growth, build customer engagement and experience, and position the company for expanded success.

“I am thrilled to join such an admired company with a people-first culture,” says Nenadovic. “Billings Flying Service has built an impressive company over the past 35 years, today delivering premier heavy-lift aerial services and unique MRO support for Chinook operators. It is an honor to be chosen to help guide this exceptional company to the next level.”

Nenadovic brings more than 30 years of senior and executive-level management and profit and loss (P&L) leadership to BFS in aerospace, defense, and aviation industries. Most recently, he served at MD Helicopters in several executive positions, culminating as an executive vice president and one of four leaders on an executive leadership committee guiding the company through an ownership transition.

“We are excited to have Nick join our team here at BFS. His aerospace experience is exactly what we need to cement this company as a global industry leader in Heavy-Lift Helicopter Operations and CH-47 MRO. The Blain family is proud of the legacy we have created at Billings Flying Service, and we know that Nick will be key in helping to expand and grow the business in new and exciting ways.”