Northwest Farm Credit Services awards rural community grant to the Museum of the Beartooths

Northwest Farm Credit Services is proud to award Museum of the Beartooths with a $2,500 Rural Community Grant.

“We are excited at the Museum to receive grant funds from Northwest Farm Credit Services for our door project,” said Penny Redli, executive director. “This project will allow us to update the doors to make them efficient and secure.”

Northwest FCS is committed to helping rural communities succeed. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,705 grants totaling more than $3.4 million.

The Rural Community Grant Program provides funds to non-profit organizations for projects that improve a community's infrastructure, viability and/or prosperity. If you think your project may be eligible, visit northwestfcs.com/ruralgrants for more details and the online application.

Northwest FCS is a $15 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishing operations, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.