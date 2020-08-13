NorthWestern Energy plans Colstrip Unit 4 shutdown for critical maintenance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Delayed once already by COVID-19 concerns, Colstrip Unit 4 will shut down for maintenance this fall, with the possibility of prolonged, and costly, outages if the work can’t be completed.

A traveling crew of roughly 500 workers is expected at the unit during a 64-day scheduled outage starting Sept. 11, this according to a July 20 NorthWestern Energy operations report. The work was supposed to take place in the spring, but was postponed because of concerns about the novel coronavirus.

NorthWestern is seeking to buy more of Unit 4 and disclosed a maintenance plan in its application to Montana regulators for preapproval of its purchase.

The rescheduled period aligns with the start of flu season, and the reopening of public schools, two events that health experts expect to exacerbate the spread of COVID-19. The work on Colstrip Unit 4 cannot be postponed again without negative results.

“While it was prudent to delay until this fall to help ensure the safety of the community, the safety of the employees at Colstrip, and the safety of contractors needed to execute the overhaul, further delay could result in a forced outage(s) that are more prolonged and more costly,” according to NorthWestern’s report.