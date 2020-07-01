NorthWestern Energy power plan gets tepid support

Northwestern Energy’s 20-year plan for powering its Montana customers received tepid support Monday form state regulators, who said it was of “marginal value or no value.”
Comments from Montana’s Public Service Commission identified the plan as deficient for among other things not adequately considering ways in which wind and solar energy could contribute more to the utility’s electricity needs. NorthWestern’s plan called for constructing several new natural gas plants at a cost of more than $800 million to meet the needs of its 379,000 Montana customers.
Customers worried about debt, and climate change dominated hearings around the state. Also absent from the 20-year plan was NorthWestern’s intention to buy a larger share of the Colstrip Power Plant. The utility announced its plan to buy more of the coal-fired generator after public comments were well underway. After the Colstrip purchase was made public, opposition to the plan intensified.
A draft copy of PSC comments questioned the plan's “veracity,” but that was a step too far for Commissioner Tony O’Donnell, a Republican from Billings.
“It implies that NorthWestern was untruthful in any of the things they purported on here, whereas the staff comments do not support any of that or incline toward any of that suggestion,” O’Donnell said. “But staff did point out accurately that there was some deficiencies, inaccuracies, places where more justification was called for.”
O’Donnell persuaded the majority of the commission to agree that there were substantial inaccuracies in NorthWestern’s report that raised questions about its value and adequacy.
“It appears to me that the two options before us are A: Characterize NorthWestern as a pack of liars, or B: Say that in good faith they have produced a procurement plan that is of marginal or no value,” Commissioner Brad Johnson said. “Given those two options, I would certainly opt for the latter rather than the former. I don’t think there was any indication they were willingly or intentionally providing misinformation, or untruthful, or inaccurate information.”
The plan did address an ongoing concern of NorthWestern’s about increasing the owned generation in its portfolio. The utility argues that it is far too dependent on open market purchased energy. It has about 700 megawatts of generation at its disposal, but sees a need for twice that amount.
NorthWestern said in an email that they would take the commission’s comment under advisement as it prepared its next plan, which the PSC noted would be due in 2022.
“NorthWestern Energy appreciates the thorough review of the 2019 Electric Supply Procurement Plan by the Montana Public Service Commission. We are reviewing the comments and will take them into consideration as we review the plan,” said Jo Dee Black, a NorthWestern spokesperson.
The public response to the plan heavily favored renewable energy development and reduction in energy produced by burning fossil fuels.
The commission received 784 comments on NorthWestern’s plan. Among them, 461 people supported a reduction in fossil fuels to generate electricity. Support for greater use of renewable energy was expressed by 634 people. There were 336 comments from people who found NorthWestern’s analysis of the costs of natural gas and Colstrip Power Plant lacking. There were 51 people who supported NorthWestern continuing to use Colstrip for electricity.
