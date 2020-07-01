NorthWestern Energy power plan gets tepid support

O’Donnell persuaded the majority of the commission to agree that there were substantial inaccuracies in NorthWestern’s report that raised questions about its value and adequacy.

“It appears to me that the two options before us are A: Characterize NorthWestern as a pack of liars, or B: Say that in good faith they have produced a procurement plan that is of marginal or no value,” Commissioner Brad Johnson said. “Given those two options, I would certainly opt for the latter rather than the former. I don’t think there was any indication they were willingly or intentionally providing misinformation, or untruthful, or inaccurate information.”

The plan did address an ongoing concern of NorthWestern’s about increasing the owned generation in its portfolio. The utility argues that it is far too dependent on open market purchased energy. It has about 700 megawatts of generation at its disposal, but sees a need for twice that amount.

NorthWestern said in an email that they would take the commission’s comment under advisement as it prepared its next plan, which the PSC noted would be due in 2022.