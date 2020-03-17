NorthWestern must share more details on Colstrip purchase plan, Montana utility regulator says

NorthWestern Energy must provide more details about its plans to buy more of Colstrip Power Plant before state regulators commit Montanans to paying Colstrip costs.
The Montana Public Service Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to require more information from NorthWestern. The utility plans to buy an additional 25% share of the unit from Puget Sound Energy.
The PSC’s decision comes a week after state attorneys representing consumers argued that NorthWestern’s application for preapproval was light on details. Specifically, the Montana Consumer Counsel had argued that NorthWestern failed to prove that buying more of Colstrip is in the public interest.
Created by the Montana Constitution, the Consumer Counsel is a customer advocate in monopoly utility matters.
Nothing prevents the utility from buying the share outright, but NorthWestern would like its Montana customers pre-committed to covering costs associated with the larger share, many of which remain undisclosed. That preapproval shifts the unknown risks of the Colstrip purchase from NorthWestern to its 374,000 Montana customers, argued Bob Nelson, of Montana Consumer Counsel.
MCC wasn’t the only party raising questions about NorthWestern’s plans. The Montana Environmental Information Center and an owner of two small Montana power plants, Colstrip Energy Limited Partnership, also took issue with NorthWestern’s filing.
You have free articles remaining.
NorthWestern late last week responded to the concerns of Nelson and MEIC by saying the information provided by the utility complied with state law. The utility characterized the comments by Nelson and MEIC as “attacks,” while describing Puget Sound Energy’s assessment of Unit 4 as dramatized.
There wasn’t a single large issue that gave regulators pause, said Commissioner Tony O’Donnell, but rather too many small ones the utility hadn’t disclosed.
“The three intervenors, MCC, MEIC and CELP, all pointed out that there were certain things that were required by statute to be in an application that were not there. Comparisons to alternate resources and several other things that I thought were sort of picky, but our attorneys felt there were so many deficiencies on there that we would just give them another 30 days to come up with that information,” said O’Donnell, a Billings Republican.
The Public Service Commission, which balances consumer interests with a monopoly utility’s rate of return, stopped short of requiring NorthWestern to reapply for preapproval. The commission stopped the deadline clock for dealing with NorthWestern’s application until the utility produced the required details.
Among the issues raised by Nelson is the scant, or nonexistent, discussion by NorthWestern about why the seller of the 25% stake in Unit 4, Puget Sound Energy, is getting out.
Puget, a Seattle-area utility, faces a 2025 Washington deadline to stop including the costs of coal power in its rates. The deadline is well known, but what’s not discussed in NorthWestern’s request for preapproval are Puget’s assessment of the state of the unit it wants to sell out of.
The Puget assessment cited by Nelson reads: “The benefit of the coal-fired generation has increasingly been eroded over the past decade. Coal-fired generating units face increasing compliance costs in light of declining electricity market prices due to increased competition from low-cost natural gas generation and increasing penetration of renewable resources. At the same time, the costs of maintaining and operating Colstrip Unit 4 continue to escalate.”
The Consumer Counsel went on to raise issues about the $20 million in needed repairs to the superheated section of the Unit 4 boiler, which hadn’t been mentioned by NorthWestern in its preapproval application. The future cost of the coal to fuel the unit also needs to be addressed.