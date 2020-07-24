Oil service giant Schlumberger slashes 21,000 jobs

One of the largest oil service companies in the world announced it will lay off 21,000 workers due to a dramatic loss in revenue fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, according its to second quarter report published Friday.
Schlumberger Ltd. provides services throughout Wyoming.
“This has probably been the most challenging quarter in past decades," Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch said in the company's quarterly report. "Schlumberger second-quarter revenue declined 28% sequentially, caused by the unprecedented fall in North America activity, and international activity drop due to downward revisions to customer budgets accentuated by COVID-19 disruptions."
In North America, the company's revenue fell by 48% in the second quarter.
The firm reported dedicating $1 billion to severance payments, a majority which will be paid out to laid off workers in the second half of this year.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for specifics on the number of employees affected by the workforce reduction in Wyoming.
Recently, the oil field service operator worked with Wold Energy Projects to undertake an integrated drilling project to increase efficiency of drilling in the Powder River Basin, according to the company's report.
Chesapeake Energy, a pioneer in fracking, sought bankruptcy protection last month.
West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for oil, rallied to $40 a barrel Friday, a marked improvement compared to April when West Texas Intermediate front-month futures price for May contracts sold for as low as negative $37.63 a barrel on April 20.
Beginning in March, U.S. oil producers started contending with a global price war and glut in supply, amid a pandemic voraciously eating away at fuel demand. The crash in oil prices, combined with a shortfall in storage, has left many oil and gas firms in Wyoming reeling.
