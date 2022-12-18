Olympus Technical Services hires Ethan Perro

Olympus Technical Services, Inc., an employee-owned environmental remediation, emergency spill response, and environmental consulting company, has announced that Ethan Perro has been hired as a project geologist in their Billings office.
Perro has bachelor’s degree in law from Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, a bachelor’s degree in geology from the University of Florida, and over 10 years of environmental consulting experience in the areas of due diligence, site investigation, remedial investigation, and remedial actions.
Prior to joining Olympus, Perro worked as a group manager for Terracon.