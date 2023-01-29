Olympus Technical Services promotes Kuhn

Olympus Technical Services, Inc., an employee-owned environmental remediation, emergency spill response, and environmental consulting company, has announced that Spenser Kuhn has been promoted from project geologist to senior geologist.

As a senior geologist, Kuhn will manage larger projects and have expanded responsibilities. Kuhn joined Olympus as a staff geologist in June 2019 and took over operational management of the Billings office three months later. He was promoted to project geologist in January 2020. Kuhn has a B.S. in geology from Florida State University and is currently working towards an M.S. in land resources and environmental sciences at Montana State University.