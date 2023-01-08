Olympus Technical Services promotes Kyle Taylor to project manager

Olympus Technical Services, Inc., an employee-owned environmental remediation, emergency spill response, and environmental consulting company, has announced that Kyle Taylor has been promoted to project manager. Taylor joined Olympus as a field technician in December 2017 and was promoted to field supervisor in July 2021. He works out of the Billings office. In addition to the broad experience he has gained in environmental services at Olympus over the past five years, Taylor is an experienced firefighter (wildland and structural) and has also worked in the oil and gas industry. His certifications include commercial driver, HAZWOPER, eRailSafe, and railroad contractor safety.