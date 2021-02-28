 Skip to main content
Onstad earns Play Therapy Credential

Daysi Onstad, MS, LPC, of Billings, earned the Registered Play Therapist credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy, according to its CEO Kathryn Lebby. To become a Registered Play Therapist, applicants must have earned a traditional master’s or higher mental health degree from an institution of higher education, 150 clock hours of play therapy training, two years and 2,000 hours of clinical experience, 500 hours of supervised play therapy experience, and be licensed or certified by their state boards of practice. Play Therapy is a mental health modality used by licensed mental health professionals, when developmentally appropriate, to better communicate with and help clients achieve optimal mental health.  

