Opportunity Bank of Montana named industry top loan producer

Independent Banker, an award-winning magazine of the Independent Community Bankers of America, recognized Opportunity Bank of Montana as an ICBA top lender in its July issue. Opportunity Bank’s recognition is based on the strength of its competitive banking services and operational efficiencies throughout 2019.

The annual list is based on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies using FDIC data for 2019. Scores were determined by combining the average of the bank’s percentile rank for lending concentration and for loan growth over the past year in each lending category and asset size and adjusted for loan charge-oﬀs at certain percentile thresholds.

Founded in 1922, Opportunity Bank of Montana operates as the fourth largest bank headquartered in Montana, and the leading Farm Service Agency lender in Montana, with 24 branches in 16 communities throughout the state.

