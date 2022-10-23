Otto Bremer Trust makes grants to Eastern Montana organizations

The Otto Bremer Trust has announced grants and program-related investments for its most recent grantmaking cycle.

“OBT is pleased to make critical investments in programs and organizations that are helping to meet a variety of challenges across Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin,” said Daniel Reardon, co-CEO and trustee, OBT.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Since its founding, OBT has invested nearly $1 billion in people, places, and opportunities in its region.

This cycle, OBT has awarded grants totaling $1.3 million to organizations in Montana. Below is a list of grants awarded to organizations in eastern Montana.

Community Leadership & Development, Inc., Billings, MT, $250,000. To support a capital campaign to develop quality, safe, affordable housing for low-income and underserved individuals, working poor families, and older persons.

Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow (LIFTT), Inc., Billings, MT, $60,000. For general operations to support people with disabilities to live independently through education, support, and opportunities.

Roundup Memorial Hospital Association, Roundup, MT, $65,000. For the purchase of medical equipment critical for identification, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases and fetal well-being.

Southeast Montana Area Revitalization Team, Inc., Baker, MT, $10,000. For general operations to promote and encourage small business development, community planning, and affordable housing.