Otto Bremer Trust makes grants to Eastern Montana organizations

Mosiac housing project

Residents moved into Community Leadership and Development housing at the Mosiac development on South 29th Street.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Otto Bremer Trust has announced grants and program-related investments for its most recent grantmaking cycle.

“OBT is pleased to make critical investments in programs and organizations that are helping to meet a variety of challenges across Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin,” said Daniel Reardon, co-CEO and trustee, OBT.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Since its founding, OBT has invested nearly $1 billion in people, places, and opportunities in its region. 

This cycle, OBT has awarded grants totaling $1.3 million to organizations in Montana. Below is a list of grants awarded to organizations in eastern Montana.

Community Leadership & Development, Inc., Billings, MT, $250,000. To support a capital campaign to develop quality, safe, affordable housing for low-income and underserved individuals, working poor families, and older persons.

Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow (LIFTT), Inc., Billings, MT, $60,000. For general operations to support people with disabilities to live independently through education, support, and opportunities.

Roundup Memorial Hospital Association, Roundup, MT, $65,000. For the purchase of medical equipment critical for identification, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases and fetal well-being.

Southeast Montana Area Revitalization Team, Inc., Baker, MT, $10,000. For general operations to promote and encourage small business development, community planning, and affordable housing.

