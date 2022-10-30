 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ouzts joins Stockman Bank as credit card business development manager

Kelsey Ouzts.JPG

Kelsey Ouzts

 Photo courtesy of Stockman Bank

Kelsey Ouzts has recently joined Stockman Bank as a Credit Card Business Development Manager for the Billings region. Her responsibilities include working alongside the Director of Credit Cards to launch an in-house credit card program. She is also responsible for the strategic development of product enhancements, loyalty programs and merchant services.

Ouzts brings seven years of extensive knowledge in Credit Card Program Managing to the position where she was responsible for strategic growth of the credit card line of business through sales and acquisition strategies in the consumer and small business space. She will be an asset to Stockman Bank and the region in which she serves.

Ouzts received her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration/Marketing from Montana State University, Billings.

Ouzts is located at 1405 Grand Avenue, and can be reached at 406-371-8149.

