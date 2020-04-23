Owner of Spring Creek mine to lay off 130 workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The owner of Montana’s largest coal mine is laying off 130 workers, citing a slowdown in coal demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Navajo Transitional Energy Company announced Thursday that 73 employees at Spring Creek Mine in southeast Montana and 57 workers at Antelope Mine in Wyoming will be sent home until market demand improves.

Spring Creek is the key export mine for NTEC because it's closer to Canadian coal ports in Puget Sound than the company's Wyoming assets. The mine does ship coal to the Midwestern United States, as well.

“We regret the hardship that this decision creates for families and our communities,” Clark Moseley, NTEC CEO, said in a press release. “We are confident in our projections for future sales, and all mines will continue operations to fulfill orders as we look to better days ahead.”

Energy demand has been down, particularly in manufacturing areas were factories have shut down or slowed because of the pandemic. There's been a 12% decline in electricity demand in the Midwest, which was a major factor behind layoffs announced Thursday, NTEC said.

Mild winter weather has also reduced power demand, including in Montana and the Pacific Northwest, according to quarterly financial filings by regional utilities.

