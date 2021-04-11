Pandemic and Trump-era neglect overwhelm federal agency tasked with worker safety

The scaling back of on-site inspections coincided with a growing number of complaints — meaning that OSHA handcuffed itself just as demand for its services were growing.

"Given the increase in complaints, the OSHA's reduction in total inspections, and its significant reduction in on-site inspections, there is an increased risk that OSHA has not been providing the level of protection that workers need at various job sites," the report said.

Defenders say the agency did the best it could under extraordinary conditions.

"Were they prepared to handle the numbers? No, nobody would have been prepared for them," said Edwin Foulke, who led OSHA under President George W. Bush.

He said the agency did its best with the complaints given the restrictions on in-person inspections.

"And then to try to point fingers at somebody and say, 'well, you could have done better,' well, we can always do better," he said. "Did they do poorly? And I would say I don't think they did poorly. I think they did what they could knowing what they could."