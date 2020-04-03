Pandemic has brought recession quickly, upended economic expectations in Montana

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A month ago, as university economists crisscrossed Montana offering economic forecasts for 2020, the questions audiences wanted answered was whether the state’s economic expansion was coming to an end.

The University of Montana’s Patrick Barkey saw no reason for a 2020 downturn. Then, the pandemic hit.

“The answer we were saying a month ago was ‘really, nobody knows. After all, it is the future, but probably not.’ And that has hugely changed. It’s now clearly coming to an end,” Barkey said Thursday during a Montana State University Extension webinar about the emerging economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Main Street Montana has shut down to minimize the spread of a novel virus that in weeks has sickened 241 Montanans and killed five. Unemployment claims are highest they’ve ever been. That’s not the direction Montana was heading in February when home building in Gallatin County and Western Montana was increasing. The global economy was picking up.