Parker promoted to deputy director of bank operations at Stockman Bank

Cathy Parker has been promoted to Deputy Director of Bank Operations for Stockman Bank. She is responsible for the management and supervision of the Central Input area of Central Operations and is a subject matter expert for projects and process improvement within the Central Operations department.

Parker brings over 22 years of financial experience to the position. She will work closely with the Senior VP Director of Bank Operations in providing guidance, developing and maintaining bank-wide operational procedures, and providing input, guidance and assistance to other areas of the bank.

Parker earned her Associate of Science Degree in Agriculture Business, Northwest College and her Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture Business, Montana State University- Bozeman. She is active in the community, serving as a member of the Huntley Project FFA Alumni and volunteers for area youth rodeos.

Parker is located at 402 North Broadway and can be reached at 406-655-2485.