Paycheck Protection Program gave $1.8B to 22K Montana businesses. Who were they?

PPP not only covered eight weeks of payroll, it paid for mortgages, leases and utility bills, none of which had to be paid back so long as 75% of what was borrowed went to salaries. And what did have to be repaid, was at an 0.25% interest rate. The program remains active through Aug. 8, or until a final $130 billion in stimulus is spent. Local banks and business lenders handle the applications, which have been retooled to make the program available to more borrowers. The payroll commitment has been dropped to 60%.

The very first loan applications, for which traditional lenders were the conduit, were submitted before ink was dry on the loan terms. Banks at the time told Lee Montana Newspapers they had a good hunch of what SBA was going to require, in part because the federal government was promising to sort out the details later. Lenders were desperate by the time SBA began conference calling with banks.

“When I got on the call, there were 330 people. That’s almost every banker in the whole state,” said Mike Seppala, a Western Security Bank division president, who in April explained the situation.