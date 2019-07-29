The Rimrock Auto Arena sign came down Monday as the MetraPark arena sponsorship changed to First Interstate Bank.
Rimrock Auto's contract with the county ended May 31. The area is now known as First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Rimrock Auto Arena sign came down Monday as the MetraPark arena sponsorship changed to First Interstate Bank.
Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Rimrock Auto's contract with the county ended May 31. The area is now known as First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.