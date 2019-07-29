{{featured_button_text}}
Metra sign

The Rimrock Auto Arena sign comes down Monday morning as the MetraPark arena sponsorship changes to First Interstate Bank.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Rimrock Auto Arena sign came down Monday as the MetraPark arena sponsorship changed to First Interstate Bank.

Rimrock Auto's contract with the county ended May 31. The area is now known as First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

