Pacific Steel and Recycling, located in Lockwood, is still operational and open for regular business despite a damaging fire Monday, an employee said Friday.
The Monday afternoon fire torched a building and specialized equipment, likely causing more than $1 million in damage.
The fire was in a building that makes up part of the shredding operation at 3385 Coulson Road, Lockwood Fire Chief John Staley said Monday. The Billings Gazette reported in 2012 that the facility would be a part of a $20 million expansion and that it would be Montana’s first car shredder.
He said Pacific employees reported that they suspect metal being shredded in one building caught fire and then traveled onto the conveyor belt into another building intended for sorting shredded metals. In that building chemicals and oils used to treat the metal, along with conveyors and other equipment, fueled the fire.