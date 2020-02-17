Pier 1 Imports to close 3 stores in Montana

Pier 1 Imports said it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday, after an earlier announcement of 450 store closures this year. Three in Montana are among those closing.

The company, based in Fort Worth, Texas, released a statement saying that it reached a plan with lenders to provide it with $256 million. It will try to find a buyer for the company.

There are five locations in Montana: Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Kalispell and Great Falls.

Stores in Missoula, Kalispell and Great Falls are slated to close, according to a list of locations closing from A&G Realty Partners.

The realty group is working with the retailer to close down stores, according to a Monday press release from Pier 1 Imports.

The closure timeline for the three locations is unclear. About 400 stores have already closed, or begun closing clearances, according to the press release.