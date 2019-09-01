A group of musicians sit in a circle and play traditional Irish folk music at Pug Mahon's Irish Pub Friday night. Bill MacIntyre, who owned and ran the downtown Irish pub and the building that houses it, died last Saturday. Now the future of the building is uncertain. Pug Mahon's, a downtown staple for decades, closed their doors for the final time Saturday.
A group of musicians sit in a circle and play traditional Irish folk music at Pug Mahon's Irish Pub Friday night. Bill MacIntyre, who owned and ran the downtown Irish pub and the building that houses it, died last Saturday. Now the future of the building is uncertain. Pug Mahon's, a downtown staple for decades, closed their doors for the final time Saturday.
BETHANY BAKER, Billings Gazette
Bill MacIntyre of Pug Mahon's, photographed in 2004.
Gazette file photo
Guido's First Avenue Pizza, Pug Mahon's Irish Pub and Bookie Casino shut their doors in January after the death of the building's longtime owner, Bill MacIntyre. The fate of the building will be decided in an online auction that runs throughout the month of September and will close on October 1.
The longtime home to Pug Mahon’s will be up for auction in September.
Musser Bros. Auctions and Real Estate will host an online auction from Sept. 1 through Oct. 1 with the goal of selling the property, the building and its three retail spaces, furniture, fixtures, and equipment as a single package, owner Merton Musser said.
The liquor and gaming licenses associated with the building will not be sold in the auction, he said.
The sudden closure affected the Irish pub and restaurant, as well as the other businesses that shared the building, Guido’s First Avenue Pizza and The Bookie, a casino on the east end of the block.
Musser said the property is owned and held within the Bennet W. MacIntyre Trust, in honor of MacIntyre’s birth name.
The auction is unreserved and holds no minimum bid amount, Musser said. Diamond Real Estate has tried to sell the building since January with little success. An alternate trustee within the family hired Musser Bros. to sell the building.
“No one likes vacant buildings,” he said. “There’s an increased potential for problems to crop up whether it be frozen pipes or vandalism.”
Mehmet Casey, development director for the Downtown Billings Alliance, said one of the organization’s main priorities is to fill vacancies in the downtown area.
Many residents view downtown Billings as a place for events and restaurants, and the alliance would like to see more retail options in the area. But the decision of whether new tenants will move into the spaces or if the building will be demolished and rebuilt into something else is up to the new owner.
“We’d love to reactivate this city block,” Casey said.
Gary A. Brockel, one of the owners of Brockel’s Chocolates located downtown, said MacIntyre was a respected man and a kind boss to all of his employees.
He’d often come in to the chocolate shop during the holiday season to buy chocolates for employees, friends and family, and was even hired by Brockel to hang floral wallpaper in his shop before MacIntyre started Pug Mahon’s.
“I hate to see any business leave the downtown area because those businesses were all an asset to downtown in my opinion,” Brockel said. “I know people sure enjoyed Pug Mahon’s. They really enjoyed it on St. Patrick’s Day. There’d be no parking in the downtown area for blocks around.”
Those interested in the auction can bid online at mbauction.com and attend public property inspections on Sept. 16, 23 and 30.
