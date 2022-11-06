Rachel M. Anderson CRB, CRS, GRI, Broker-Owner of Downtown Realty, has been awarded the prestigious Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager (CRB) designation. One of the oldest and most respected designations in the industry, Only 3% of REALTORS have earned the CRB designation. CRB designees are proven leaders and are among the most effective, efficient, and profitable in the industry. They are required to complete a comprehensive program combining experience with management education and subscribe to the REALTOR Code of Ethics. Rachel Has been a REALTOR since 1990 and Broker-Owner of Downtown Realty since 1997.
Rachel Anderson receives brokerage manager designation
- Billings Gazette
